Nanaimo RCMP say a four-hour standoff has ended peacefully after a man was taken into custody in the 1700 block of Cedar Road.

RCMP say they responded to the residence shortly after the call came in around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday at the rural home after an adult man experiencing a mental health crisis had access to firearms.

Police say they were able to surround the home and controlled access to the rural road to prevent the situation from becoming worse. They add at around 3:00 p.m. the man was convinced to give himself up and leave the home after a brief struggle with officers.

Reserve constable Gary O’Brien says public safety during the incident was paramount and thanks to all residents they were able to contain the situation peacefully.

“We recognize that some residents were displaced, and others were inconvenienced for a period of time,” O’Brien says. “Safety, however, is paramount for everyone involved, including our officers.

- Advertisement -

“Our sole objective was to resolve the situation peacefully.”

Police say they seized seven long guns and ammunition which will all be destroyed, and the man will be prohibited from possessing firearms.

No charges were laid, but the man was taken to Nanaimo Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.