DFO wants to make decades of salmon data more accessible to researchers, and the public.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada is holding a public survey to see what people want from a Pacific Salmon Data Portal, a one-stop shop for wild salmon data. It’s being developed as part of the Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative.

On the survey page, DFO says it’s responding to years of feedback complaining about access to government data, including timely information about Pacific salmon runs.

The survey asks specific questions about what kind of data people want to access, and what they think is most important.

As well, if you have a great idea, you can share it publicly for community feedback.

- Advertisement -

The survey is open until the end of March, and registration is required to leave comments. Visit the Let’s Talk Pacific Salmon website to participate.