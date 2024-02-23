Subscribe to Local News

By Justin Baumgardner
Photo credit: Supplied

Nanaimo RCMP are looking to the public for their help in locating a 16-year-old who has been missing since Saturday. 

Ava Brown was reported missing to police on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and police say they are concerned for her well-being since she has had no contact with her support group. 

Brown is described as a Caucasian, five feet six inches tall, and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.  

If you have any information on Brown’s whereabouts contact Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345. 

