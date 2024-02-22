Oceanside RCMP are looking for a missing woman from Errington.

Police believe Sara Sherry was last seen driving a grey 2017 Nissan Frontier, with BC Plates ML 6181, near Highway 19 and Northwest Bay Logging Road around 6:30 pm on February 16th.

Sergeant Shane Worth says that it’s unusual for Sherry to be out of contact with her family for this long and they are concerned for her wellbeing.

Police add that Arrowsmith Search and Rescue is assisting in the search for Sherry and her vehicle.

They are asking anyone with information on Sherry’s location to contact the RCMP non-emergency line.