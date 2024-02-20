Oceanside RCMP say they can’t confirm if a 31-year-old is still on the island after his family reported him missing.

Tyler Labelle-Robinson was reported missing to RCMP on Feb. 14 after his family lost contact with him a month before. Police say they have fled to the mainland on BC Ferries but add they don’t have any clue to verify his whereabouts.

Labelle Robinson is described as Caucasian, five feet nine inches tall, 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was last spotted wearing a green and grey Columbia brand jacket and could have a white and black dog with the name ‘Beau’.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact the Oceanside detachment at 250-248-6111.