Members of the shishalh Nation held a quilted banner in East Vancouver to honour everyone who has been murdered or gone missing since 1991.

According to the nation, the Memorial March is held annually and is organized for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, two-spirited people and transgender individuals from across the country.

Each member holding the banner marched through the Downtown Eastside along with drummers and thousands of other marchers to lay flowers at the last spots where the missing women were last seen.

The march was founded in 1992 after a shishalh Nation woman and mother, Cheryl Ann Joe, was killed.