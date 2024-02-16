A Wellington Secondary School student says he is beyond words to have the chance to pursue his future goals after he was selected as a 2024 Loran Finalist.

Only 90 graduating students were selected out of a pool of 5,200 candidates were chosen as finalists for the class of 2024 which has given them the chance to demonstrate their leadership and step up in the face of challenges that positively impact their community.

Clay Johnson is a grade 12 student, who says he wants to pursue a Bachelor of Science with a focus on Forestry, and being a finalist has generously played an important part in that dream.

“I am not a scholar, but the Loran Award offers continued support throughout your five years in university,” he says. “I am planning on going to UBC for Natural Resources Bachelor of Science, I am not sure what I want but I have an interest in wildfire management.

“I’m excited to learn about some trees and see where it takes me.”

- Advertisement -

Johnson says he credits the Loran program for everything it has taught him and would highly recommend that any student take advantage of the opportunity, especially with the growth potential it offers.

“It is a holistic scholarship that helps students financially, socially, and career-wise,” he says. “It has a lot to do with volunteering in the community, making projects, teamwork, and leadership.”

Johnson says as part of being a finalist he will be travelling to Toronto next week.