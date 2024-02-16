Nanaimo RCMP say they have seized five B-B guns after they were called to an apartment in the 4700 block of Uplands Drive.

According to police, crews responded to the call at 2:20 a.m. on Feb. 12 after reports of shots being fired were reported.

RCMP say they arrested four adults, who were later released with no charges pending, and police confiscated what looked like multiple handguns and a long gun, after entering the residence.

They believe no shots were fired, but say they had reasonable grounds to believe a small disturbance broke out.

Police say they will be destroyed to prevent future incidents from happening.