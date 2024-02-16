A crash on Highway 4 has claimed the life of one person and seriously injured two others after two vehicles collided near Whiskey Creek.

Oceanside RCMP say the accident happened Feb. 15 around 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 4 and Carson Road.

They say the investigation is still in the preliminary stages and there could be several contributing factors which is why they are working with the RCMP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service to determine the cause.

RCMP say the only thing they can confirm is both vehicles were traveling in the opposite direction at the time of the incident.

Police are not releasing the identities of the people involved and say they have not notified the next of kin for the deceased.

If anyone has information on the collision or dash cam footage they are asked to contact Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.