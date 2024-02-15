Two grants geared to help implement the goals of the City of Nanaimo and improve the livability in the community totaling $20,000 are up for grabs.

The city says the money is going to be distributed as part of the Community Watershed Restoration grant and include projects focused on parks, urban systems and riparian enhancement, natural environmental protection and climate change adaptation solutions.

Last year the city says they started making the grant available annually and up to $5,000 in project funding will be available per application in either community watershed restoration or the Community Environmental Sustainability Program.

The Community Watershed Restoration grant has included projects focused on invasive species removal and restoration along the Cat stream, water quality monitoring on Diver Lake and wetland restoration at the housing co-operative.

Projects in the past that have received funding through the Community Environmental Sustainability Program include: a neighbourhood tree planting workshop, environmental restoration and student education projects in Wardropper Park, as well as the use of thermal cameras to educate homeowners on energy efficiency.

Mayor Leonard Krog says each step towards improving the community adds momentum to the next.

“We’re happy to offer encouragement and support collectively on these actions,” he says. “They are much more than baby steps and by working together, we can improve our environment and reduce the dramatic effects of climate change.”

Applications for the grant are now open and the city says they will be accepted until Apr. 2.

For more information on how to apply, or if you qualify, visit the city’s website.