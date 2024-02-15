It turns out that most BC residents are still in favour of a ban on single-use plastics, despite a recent ruling by the Federal Court that a ban like that is “unconstitutional”.

That’s according to a recent Research Co. Poll that found 71% of Vancouver Island residents support the ban which is around 5% higher than the provincial average.

On a provincial scale 24% were opposed and 6% were undecided.

The poll also found that two-thirds of British Columbians aged 18-34 take their groceries home in reusable bags. Residents aged 55 and older reported that 95% use reusable bags.

The federal ban on plastics like straws and grocery store bags was introduced in 2022.