With salmon farm licences set to expire this summer, DFO is considering allowing renewals for up to six years.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada is collecting feedback on proposed changes to BC salmon farm licences, including two to six-year terms. A typical ocean production cycle is about two years.

DFO is also considering requiring farmers to provide pictures of seals and sea lions that are shot or become entangled. Detailed reporting of a lethal incident is already required within seven days.

The biggest change under consideration is sea lice management. With companies using hydrogen peroxide and freshwater treatments more often, DFO is suggesting tighter management of treatments to reduce environmental impacts. It’s also suggesting the whole procedure for monitoring and measuring sea lice be reconsidered.

In a letter to Vancouver Island mayors and councils explaining the proposed changes, Brenda McCorquodale, senior director for DFO’s Aquaculture Management Division, said the licence renewals are not related to ongoing discussions to transition salmon farms out of the ocean in BC.

“This is distinct from the open-net pen transition plan, under which DFO is engaging with First Nations, partners and stakeholders on issues related to the future of open-net pen salmon aquaculture in BC,” she said.

The current Liberal government committed in its 2019 election platform to removing ocean farms by 2025, but has since walked back that promise, now saying it is committed to having a transition plan developed by 2025.

The deadline for feedback is March 8, and can be submitted by email to [email protected]

View this document to read all the proposed licence changes.