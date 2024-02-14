Nanaimo city streets will get a facelift with what the city calls uniquely designed utility covers produced in partnership with Ay Lelum and Joel Good.

The city says covers will be distributed to reflect the city’s strength, commitment to a clean and sustainable sanitary system, and to preserving and protecting marine environment through water conservation and responsible usage.

Storm covers will adorn two supernatural eagles, while sanitary covers feature a frog, and water covers highlight the Orca.

Snuneymuxw First Nation chief Mike Wyse says the new covers illustrate the connection to the land and environment.

“Art holds important knowledge and reminds us of our connection and responsibilities to the natural world,” he says. “We extend our gratitude to our Snuneymuxw artists who generously share their gifts with the community.”

The covers are expected to be installed across the city and mayor Leonard Krog says the artwork will remind citizens how the city is connected to its heritage.

“There are few things that add as much character to a city as art does,” he says. “When art can honour both culture and history, we grow stronger as a community.

“Al Lelum and Joel Good bring Snuneymuxw tradition and hul’q’umi’num culture to each of our streets with these beautiful designs, reminding us that we are all connected in this incredible city.”

The covers are expected to replace the existing ones for the next 10 years.