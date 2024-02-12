The City of Nanaimo and the RDN say they are looking for more groups to join Acting for Climate Together to help reach the area’s climate targets.

The Acting for Climate Together [ACT] program was created in 2023 to inspire climate action and connect groups who are looking to complete desired climate actions and learn from their peers.

In a media release, the city says the ACT program already has 373 individuals registered who have completed 26 actions to reduce climate emissions and protect the environment.

They say this year participants will have access to project funding to support groups which will aid in completing eligible projects.

RDN chair Vanessa Craig says the partnership with the city will help inspire residents to act on climate change and enable emission reduction projects.

“Helping residents share ideas, access funding, and connect with others working on this challenge is an important part of protecting our vital lands and managing the impacts of climate change in the region,” she says.

The RDN says they encourage everyone who wants to participate to attend an online information session on Feb. 15., as well as the in-person kick-off meeting scheduled for Mar. 23.

For more information on the ACT program visit the city’s, or the RDN’s, website.