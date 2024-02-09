The Town of Gibsons has contributed over 800 shoeboxes to Samaritan’s Purse International Relief, which provides gifts for kids suffering from war, poverty, disease and disaster worldwide.

Media relations manager Frank King says Gibsons has been very generous, and their contribution is a 16 per cent increase from 2022, while the rest of British Columbia saw an increase of three per cent with 53,945 shoeboxes distributed.

King says folks in Gibsons should be proud of the work they have done in collecting gifts for kids across the globe.

“They stepped up and realized there are lots of kids in Central America, West Africa, Philippines and Ukraine who have never received a gift in their life,” he says. “It is just going to be amazing for the simple joy and hope it brings to them.”

The campaign was dubbed ‘Operation Christmas Child,’ but King says most of the kids will not receive this as a Christmas gift because of the time, and the process, it will take to arrive at the destination.

- Advertisement -

“We start shipping them out in December, and our volunteers at the destination take care of the rest,” he says. “From there the kids are invited and they receive their boxes.

“In many cases, these boxes are going to non-Christan countries, so most of these kids either don’t know about Christmas or they don’t celebrate it.”

King adds although the drop-off for shoeboxes is closed until November, people can still donate by visiting PackaBox.ca.

Donations from Gibsons were taken in by Calvary Baptist Church and Bethel Baptist Church across the Sunshine Coast.

Over 11 million shoeboxes were filled across internationally, with over 425 thousand packed in Canada