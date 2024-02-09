Nanaimo RCMP say they have recovered the body of a 48-year-old woman from the Millstone River in Bowen Park.

Police say the body was located yesterday around 3:00 p.m. and have confirmed, by the tattoos, it is Nancy Gagne who went missing on Feb. 1.

Earlier a joint investigation between RCMP officers, Nanaimo Search and Rescue, and West Coast Marine Services spent considerable time looking for Gagne, but due to water levels and river conditions, they called off the search.

They add although her body has been recovered, the investigation is still ongoing by the BC Coroner’s Service.