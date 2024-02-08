The province says a new eight-unit building on Warpath Road will help to house Snuneymuxw First Nations families, individuals, and seniors.

The province says the new facility will be available to families and individuals on low to moderate incomes and will be able to accommodate two-, three- and four-bedroom units.

Snuneymuxw chief Mike Wyse says the development helps address the urgent need for housing and is the start of bringing solutions forward to the community.

“Our partnerships with the National Housing Co-Investment Fund represent an important step in addressing the urgent need for housing in our community,” Wyse says. “We are dedicated to identifying housing solutions that meet the needs of our members and breathe life into our way of being.”

Nanaimo MLA Sheila Malcomson says the government is investing $19 billion in housing and this is just one way they’re working together.

“We all want community members cared for,” she says. “Which is why we’re funding the new housing development. Snuneymuxw First Nation is such a good partner for the BC government and we’re grateful to be working together.”

Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon says he agrees with Malcomson’s statement, and the government will continue to work alongside First Nations to build on and off-reserve housing.

According to the province, the government has over 77,000 new homes delivered or underway, with 1,600 built-in Nanaimo since 2017