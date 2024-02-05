Keith Julius has been elected to the shishalh Nation council in a by-election after five candidates looked to fill a vacant seat left by Shain Jackson.

According to the nation’s electoral officer David Magnunson-Ford, Julius won with 64 of the 225 votes on Feb. 3, only four votes ahead of the second-place candidate Benedict Pierre.

Carol Louie came in third with 54 votes, Andrea Paul had 27 and Darrel Randy Joe managed to get 20.

Julius has served previous terms as councillor in 2017 and 2011.

A total of 232 ballots were cast during the election out of a total of 1070 eligible voters, with only 7 spoiled.