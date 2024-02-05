Nanaimo police say one man is receiving care after he was apprehended clinging to the Bastion Street bridge in the city’s downtown.

Police say they were called out after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday after they received a tip of a man in distress and when they arrived, they already noticed several residents talking to the man until help arrived.

According to a media release, officers quickly started de-escalation communication with the man, while someone else pulled him to safety with help from the public.

Constable Mike Thompson says thanks to the quick thinking of the community there was no loss of life, and the situation was resolved quickly.

“The community of Nanaimo came together to help one of its citizens in need,” he says. “The quick and timely actions of those who called 911 as well as our officers’ immediate response helped bring this situation to a positive conclusion.”

RCMP say they are thankful for the extra help from the community.