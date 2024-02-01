As summers get hotter, the BC CDC is encouraging more people in the province to install awnings to combat the heat.

While that might keep us cool, it poses a particular problem for bats who are looking for a place to sleep.

According to BC Community Bat Program Coordinator Paula Rodriguez de la Vega awnings can be a potential “death trap” for bats.

“When people roll up the awning, it squishes them, and then when they roll down the awning, the bats fall down, squished and dead or injured,” says Rodriguez de la Vega.

8 bat species on the Island are endangered and they could be at risk of squishing when they come out of hibernation in the summer, adds Rodriguez de la Vega.

The BCCBP recently launched a project called “Don’t Squish Bats” with the hopes of collecting data on how many bats are found in awnings. To do this they’re running a survey to gauge the scope of the problem and possibly get manufacturers to create bat-friendly awnings.

She adds that part of the problem is people aren’t aware that this can happen, so the BCCBP wants to get the word out.

Anyone interested in learning more about the project or participating in the survey can visit the BCCBP website.