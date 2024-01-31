If you’re out and about in Nanaimo, you could start seeing street art from the city’s new slate of urban artists.

The city of Nanaimo announced its latest Urban Design roster which is an ongoing project by the city to create artwork related to infrastructure.

They’ve selected 21 artists this year, some of them are new and some are returning from previous rosters, and they will all get a chance to help create murals for civic buildings, utility boxes and play areas.

“It’s wonderful to welcome a new Roster of diverse and talented artists to our City’s public art program. We look forward to all the ways these artists will contribute to the cultural fabric of our community,” says Mayor Leonard Krog.

For a full list of the artists and examples of their work visit the city of Nanaimo’s site.