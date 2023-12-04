Nanaimo RCMP say they are actively searching for an overdue boater after his red skiff was found washed up on shore near Hammond Bay.

Ryan Pratt, 35, was reported missing by his friends on Saturday morning and was last seen Friday afternoon, around 4 p.m., heading back to his sailboat which was moored off Halfmoon Bay.

Police, along with the RCMP’s West Coast Marine Services along with Search and Rescue, say an extensive search of the area has so far turned up no sign of Pratt but they have found a canoe he frequently used to be at drift.

Pratt resided on his sailboat and police say if anyone has information on his whereabouts to contact Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.