Big premiere today on BBC for Vancouver Island's humpback whales
Island & Coast

Big premiere today on BBC for Vancouver Island’s humpback whales

By Grant Warkentin
The humpback known as "Conger" will be featured in an upcoming episode of "Planet Earth III." Photo from Marine Education and Research Society / Facebook

The North Island and its humpback whales are world-famous, after their BBC premiere today in an episode of Planet Earth.

The whales are the focus of episode 3 of the series’ third season, narrated by Sir David Attenborough. The episode airs in Europe today, and on December 16 via BBC America. It will air in Canada sometime in March.

The Port McNeill-based Marine Education and Research Society, which studies humpbacks, assisted with the episode and some of its members are featured. They are dedicated to research and education that promotes understanding and conservation of marine ecosystems.

Filming was done in 2021 and 2022 under a DFO licence, in the territory of the ‘Namgis and Mamalilikulla First Nations.

