The City of Nanaimo says they are saddened to hear a former city employee passed away Monday at the age of 95.

Bob Rowledge began his career with the city in 1953 and retired as the Director of Finance for Nanaimo in 1988.

According to a media release, Rowledge was active in the community and a member of several clubs and societies including the Nanaimo Lions Club.

The city says he was recognized several times for his extensive involvement around the city and in 1988 he was named Freeman of the City, in 1992 he was named Citizen of the Year and Rowledge received the Queen’s Jubilee medal in 2000 for his many years of volunteering.

Mayor Leonard Krog says he was dedicated and well-respected by all who knew him.

“He enjoyed a long and happy relationship with his family,” Krog says. “He gave his life both in his professional career and his private life to his community.”

The city says Rowledge made a lasting impression on everyone he came into contact with, and he will be missed by the entire city.