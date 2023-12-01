Nanaimo RCMP say they have one man in custody after an attempted break-and-enter in the 100 block of Roberta Road East.

Police say the homeowner called 911 around 3:00 a.m. today and they arrived to find a male suspect attempting to gain access to the house from an exterior window.

They say the suspect was carrying an aluminum baseball bat that was presumed to be used to assault the homeowner.

RCMP say the homeowner sustained a bump on the head and some bruises, but nothing that required medical care.

Reserve constable Gary O’Brien says home invasions are no laughing matter and the owner’s quick thinking resolved a situation that could have escalated quickly.

- Advertisement -

“This situation is a homeowner’s worst nightmare,” he says. “His quick thinking and call to 911 allowed our officers to prevent further intrusion and violence from taking place.”

Police have charged the 20-year-old man with break-and-enter, assault with a weapon, resisting arrest, and breach of probation. He is being held in custody and is expected to appear in court later today.