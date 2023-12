Sunshine Coast RCMP are asking for assistance to locate a missing Sechelt woman.

Police say Tiffany Rain went missing on Nov. 24 and have several leads to make them believe she may have traveled to Vancouver.

She is described as a five-foot-four Indigenous female with long dyed red hair and a slight build.

If anyone has information, they are asked to contact Sunshine Coast RCMP at 604-885-2266.