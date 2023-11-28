The BC SPCA says 44 animals are now safe after getting rescued from a home filled with feces, urine and garbage in a community off Vancouver Island.

The association says of the 44 animals, 37 were small breed dogs that included two moms with seven puppies, two Bernedoodles and five cats.

“The home where the 44 animals were living was so bad you could smell the feces before you entered,” said protection and stakeholder relations senior officer Eileen Drever.

“When the animal protection officers entered the home, they discovered the main floor was covered in what can only be describes as a carpet of feces and there were incredible amounts of garbage in many of the rooms.”

Drever adds that all the animals were very dirty and smelled of feces and urine and they had overgrown nails. The SPCA adds the animals were doing remarkably well considering what they had been through.

The animals were transported by boat to Nanaimo, and they are being cared for at SPCA centres across Vancouver Island. They add it is not known if the animals will be available for adoption.

To mark giving Tuesday, the SPCA says donations will be matched by a group of donors up to $125,000.

More information and a link to donate can be found here.