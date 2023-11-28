Nanaimo RCMP say an 83-year-old woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a mini-van while attempting to use a crosswalk near the Gabriola Ferry terminal.

Police say the victim was pinned under a Dodge Caravan and add several witnesses at the scene watched the 70-year-old woman make a right-hand turn when she struck the pedestrian on her scooter.

The driver of the van remained at the scene and cooperated with police, but police say the scene was closed for over three hours for the investigation and for an RCMP collision reconstructive analyst to examine the scene.

Drugs and alcohol have been ruled out as one of the factors of the crash, but police say anyone with dashcam footage of the incident, or eyewitnesses are asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.