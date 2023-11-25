Three projects focused on salmon and salmon fisheries are getting support from the province.

The projects are led by the non-profit Sport Fishing Institute, which held its annual conference in Vancouver Friday.

Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, Nathan Cullen says recreational fishing is very valuable in BC.

$1.6 million will be used to develop a test fishery for chinook salmon to supplement and verify data for marked selective fisheries.

Another $1.7 million will be for studying the effects of fisheries interactions on fish metabolism for a coho fishery on Vancouver Island’s west coast.

The institute will also get over $715,000 to improve the Fishing BC App’s information display and access, with all three projects to continue getting support until March 31, 2026.