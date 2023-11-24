A proposal to increase water rates in the SCRD has prompted the district to host two virtual information sessions before proceeding.

According to the district the increases are for the 2024 water rates and would focus on the regional water service around Langdale, Chapman, Egmont, Cove Cay, Eastbourne, Granthams and Soames, as well as North Pender Harbour and South Pender Harbour.

Residents on the regional water service are proposed to rise by $121.46 while North Pender Harbour could see an increase of $101.55 and South Pender Harbour could get $165.22.

The information sessions can be found by accessing the district’s Nov. 10 Special Committee of the Whole package.

SCRD staff will provide an overview of the systems, challenges, and funding requirements for 2024 during the presentation.

Presentations are expected to take place on Nov. 27 and 29.