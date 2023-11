Sunshine Coast RCMP say they are on the lookout for a rental van that was not returned and are asking for the public’s help to find it.

Police say the white 2013 Ford Econoline van has Prime Rental logos on the side and was scheduled to be returned on Nov. 18 in Sechelt.

So far police say they have not been able to locate the van, but if anyone has information contact Sunshine Coast RCMP at 604-885-2266.