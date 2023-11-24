Nanaimo RCMP is on the lookout for a man who is alleged to have exposed himself to staff at a local fitness club.

Police say the incident happened around 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the Country Club Mall and responded immediately but were unable to locate the suspect.

The club says they believed the suspect was intoxicated and was denied entry into the facility when he became aggressive by banging on the glass, and eventually dropping his pants.

Police say the club also reported the suspect appeared to be carrying a sword on his back.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, of average weight and height, with brown hair and a beard.

RCMP say if anyone has information, they should contact the Nanaimo detachments non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.