BC Ferries has announced plans to upgrade their Bowen Island terminal.

They’re putting 3.7 million dollars towards refreshing nearly its nearly 40 year old infrastructure, to extend useful life.

The project involves strengthening and replacing ramp components, restoring and replacing berth structures – such as wingwalls and dolphin chains – among other upgrades.

BC Ferries says the busy terminal’s infrastructure is aging.

“The current berth structure is approximately 38 years old and requires investment to ensure smooth continuity,” they say. “Since construction of the ramp, apron and headframe structures in 1985, and the pontoon and wingwalls in 2000, Snug Cove’s Berth has experienced significant vehicle and foot traffic, about 15-16 trips per day; 5,666 trips annually.”

The ferry service says they will make every effort to minimize disruption of service and most of the work will be done overnights to mitigate.

However, there will be a day or two of full berth closures on weekend days in each of January, February, and March of next year. Those days are as follows:

Saturday, January 20

Saturday, February 3 and Sunday, February 4

Saturday, March 9

They say during that time there will be water taxis and shuttle bus services in place to help out.