Police on the Sunshine Coast are looking for anyone who witnessed a hit and run on Monday night in Roberts Creek.

Sunshine Coast RCMP say the collision happened at the intersection of Sunshine Coast Highway and Roberts Creek Road. A Honda Pilot was driving westbound from the ferry toward Halfmoon Bay. At the intersection, a vehicle turned left, northbound onto Roberts Creek Road and struck the Honda and then fled the scene.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a silver or dark gray sedan with significant front-end damage and will be missing pieces of the front bumper. Anyone with any information about the location of the suspect vehicle or who may have witnessed the collision and have dashcam footage, is asked to call Sunshine Coast RCMP’s non-emergency line at 604-885-2266.