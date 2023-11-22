The Coco Café in Cedar says they are proud to give back to the community and help support those in need by providing fresh meals.

The Food for Families and Friends program was started by the café this week and general manager Marc Tascherau says there is no foreseeable end to it if there are people who continue to struggle.

“The program came from an article we read about how the housing crisis has impacted people with disabilities,” he says. “My team wanted to step up and do something to help. It is important to support this community when they have supported us for years.”

The café is still in the beginning phases of the program, with only a handful of meals being fronted by members of the community, but Tascherau says people are still donating and providing help to each other.

“This has expanded from our base, which was just us to start,” he says. “It is fantastic to see others coming in to help put it together and help out each other.”

Tascherau says the program is quite simple and mimics the idea he read about, but with a twist where donors don’t have to purchase a full meal and funds will be tripled.

“We can actually take cash donations, customers don’t have to buy the meals,” he says. “Instead of someone paying $10 to $15 per meal if someone can spare $5 that will get someone a meal.”

Coco Café has received generous donations from the Nanaimo Association for Community Living and a generous donation from an anonymous local donor in support of Food for Families.

The Coco Café is in Cedar at the Village Square shopping complex and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.