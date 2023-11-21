Parksville Fire Rescue says their Fill the Boots Food drive raised over $155,000 for both the Salvation Army Food Bank and the Society of Organized Services.

Donations of cash and unwrapped toys were gathered over the weekend from several retail outlets across Parksville, and the city says having a record number of donations this year was unexpected but is necessary for the less fortunate.

Chief Marc Norris says when communities come together in this manner everyone benefits.

“My sincerest gratitude to the residents of the Parksville Fire Protection Area for your generosity and support,” he says. “Our members are extremely proud of the results and the difference their efforts continue to make in our community.”

Donations are still being accepted by the Salvation Army, and the Society of Organized Services and can be dropped off at their locations in Parksville and at Qualicum Commons during the week.

According to a media release, a total of $94,090.70 alone was raised for the Salvation Army and Craig Bay residents chipped in to help with donating a record amount of money totaling $64,080.

Similar fundraisers were held by fire departments in Errington, Deep Bay, Dashwood, Coombs and Bow Horn.