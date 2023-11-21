Subscribe to Local News

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsProvincialSome commercial trucks to be powered by hydrogen soon in B.C.
Provincial

Some commercial trucks to be powered by hydrogen soon in B.C.

By Hussam Elghussein
Photo: Pexels

Some commercial trucking in B.C. could soon be powered by hydrogen, because of a new pilot program.

The province is investing $16.5 million into the program, with the goal of using hydrogen in the commercial transportation sector.

The project will see HTEC buy, test, and demonstrate hydrogen-powered trucks for fleet operators throughout BC.

George Heyman, Minister of environment and climate change strategy says these trucks are a key part of their climate plan, with hopes that it will help cut carbon emissions and air pollution.

The province says this come after their release of a hydrogen policy back in 2021.

- Advertisement -

They add commercial transportation accounts for about 25 per cent of B.C.’s total greenhouse-gas emissions.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News

Coast FM