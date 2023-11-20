The City of Nanaimo says public safety is a growing concern for residents and they are taking proactive steps to deal with the introduction of a new committee to address the issues.

According to city staff, they are looking for volunteers to join the new committee to help improve safety and security in Nanaimo through the formation of a Public Safety Committee.

Mayor Leonard Krog says community safety has been a huge issue for quite some time and council needs to address these concerns quickly.

“Everyone, from families at home to our vulnerable and unhoused population needs to feel safe in our community,” he says. “This is a hot topic; there are genuine issues and concerns that need to be addressed.”

The new committee will provide feedback to council on a wide range of topics including residential and business safety, public nuisance matters, vandalism and other criminal activity.

The city says the committee will be comprised of nine voting members and two members of council as well as seven members at large.

Those interested in serving on the committee should have their applications submitted to the Legislative Services Department by 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 1.