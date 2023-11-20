Nanaimo RCMP has ruled out charges against three men who were detained after being accused of threatening a 12-year-old with a knife.

Police say the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Nov 16 near McDonalds on Bowen Road when they promptly responded to a call from the 12-year-old.

After reviewing the surveillance footage and getting a statement police say they determined the youth had lied about the entire incident.

Police released two of the men without charges but say the third was detained on several outstanding warrants from Comox and Oceanside. The 43-year-old man was later released and has a Nov. 21 court date in Nanaimo.

Reserve constable Gary O’Brien says RCMP turned the youth over to his parents and will follow up to ensure he understands the consequences of making false statements to police.

“Investigators assigned to our School Liaison will be following up with the youth, and parents, to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” he says.