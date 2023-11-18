Seniors in 25 communities, including some on Vancouver Island, are getting support through new provincial grants.

A total of $500,000 will be given to the communities this year, all as part of the Age-friendly communities program.

According to the province, the program aims to support those in need through funding, resources, and capacity-building supports.

Harwinder Sandhu, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-Term Care says these grants can help bring people together in their communities.

“These grants enable plans and projects that support older adults to age in place and live active, socially engaged and independent lives,” said Sandhu.

The province says the program will have two grant streams, one focused on assessments and action plans, while the other deals with projects.

The planning stream will see $85,600 going to three spots on Vancouver Island.

Campbell River will get $25,000 to develop an official community plan that deals with food security, social participation, and inclusion.

Another $25,000 will go to the North Island Métis Association, who plan on leaving a space for Métis seniors to voice their concerns and issues.

The Regional District of Nanaimo will receive $15,000, with the district planning on providing better information and data for building a transit service for Gabriola residents.

$20,600 will go to the Town of Comox, who is working on supporting and strengthening the relationships between older adults and younger families in their neighborhoods.