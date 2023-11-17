The City of Nanaimo says they are providing more education around recycling to residents with the hopes of providing direction on proper recycling methods.

According to the city, the objective of the Recycle Right campaign is to reduce recycling contamination and promote responsible waste management for a greener Nanaimo.

Mayor Leonard Krog says ensuring a greener city is everyone’s responsibility and a priority of council.

“Ensuring a sustainable future for our city is a top priority,” he says. “Contamination in curbside recycling not only increases costs but also undermines the very core of recycling.”

The city says to ensure residents are placing items in the correct locations they can visit their website, download the Nanaimo Recycles App, or call the recycling hotline at 1-800-667-4321.