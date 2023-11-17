Sunshine Coast Regional District parks staff say they have closed public access to the South Kleinbridge Bridge because deteriorating conditions are making it unsafe.

Staff say the bridge has sustained a major crack in the structure that compromises its safety.

The bridge is part of the Suncoaster phase one trail network and is located off the north end of McKay Road in Pender Harbour.

Interim parks manager Jessica Huntington says parks staff are closing the bridge until a thorough examination and assessment can be done.

“The next step will be to have a qualified individual to perform an assessment and determine options for the Kleindale Creek crossing,” she says. “A timeline for completion of the assessment is early in the spring.”

- Advertisement -

The closure went into effect yesterday and will impact access to the Suncoaster trail between McKay Road and Lions Park.