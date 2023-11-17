Keep your eyes on the sky tonight and you might catch a glimpse of the Leonid meteor shower.

According to Nasa, the meteors will peak tonight with about 15 meteors per hour and the best time to view them is around midnight.

They say viewers should orient themselves to the east, lie flat on your back and let your eyes adjust to the dark for about 30 minutes. It’s also suggested that you look away from the Constellation of Leo as the meteor trails will be longer.

In the past, the Leonids could peak with hundreds of thousands of meteors per hour, depending on the viewer’s location.

The meteors are pieces from the 55P/Tempel-Tuttle comet which takes 33 years to orbit around the sun once.

- Advertisement -

The last time the Leonids made an appearance was in 2002 and the next will come in 2031.