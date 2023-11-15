Six projects dedicated to waste reduction on the Sunshine Coast have received funding from its regional district.

According to the Sunshine Coast Regional District, the funding is through the waste reduction initiatives program, which focuses on funding groups, non-profits, and organizations that deal with waste reduction.

A total of $4,400 has been distributed to these projects, which include Roberts Creek Community Association, Sunshine Coast Resources Centre, Gibsons Public Art Gallery, Davis Bay Elementary Parent Advisory Committee, and Davis Bay – Wilson Creek – Selma Park Community Association.

The projects will work on improving recycling, distributing electronics, using reusable dishware, buying reusable cutlery, and improving access to reusable dishware.

Those who have received funding must complete their projects and submit a final report by June 30, 2024.