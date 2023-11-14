Monday night conservative leader Pierre Poilievre held a rally in Duncan and the NDP say that even if he puts on a good show, he doesn’t have the best interest of Canadians in mind.

NDP MP for Cowichan Malahat Langford Allistair MacGregor says that it’s all just an act for Poilievre.

“What really worries people is his track-record of voting against measures that would help people pay the bills,” he says.

In an interview with Sun FM MacGregor says that watching Conservatives like Poilievre motivated him to become an MP.

Last week in Parliament Poilievre voted against an NDP bill to remove the GST from home heating, a move the NDP claims protects oil and gas CEOs from paying their fair share.

- Advertisement -

“They are so fixated on the carbon tax. And, you know, I have to laugh a little bit because when Mr. Poilievre is coming to our communities in British Columbia and talking about the carbon tax, he has to realize that Ottawa doesn’t control the carbon tax in our province. It’s run by the provincial government.”

In a release, the NDP pointed to Poilievre’s track record as an MP where he has voted against a federal minimum wage, blocked dental care for Canadian families and called for cuts to pensions.

“He only wants to stack the deck further in favour of rich CEOs, who are driving up costs and polluting our planet.” said the Victoria NDP MP Laurel Collins.

Collins adds that people who are struggling with rising costs deserve a government that will look out for them, and Poilievre “isn’t that person.”

(Full Interview with MP MacGregor)