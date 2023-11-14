Subscribe to Local News

Nanaimo RCMP looking to locate missing 22-year-old 

By Justin Baumgardner
Photo credit: Supplied

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for the public’s help to locate a 22-year-old woman they believe is in the city. 

Police say Sherry Corrigal’s family has not had contact with her since September and are concerned for her safety and well-being because she has struggled with personal issues. 

According to a media release, Corrigal currently doesn’t have a residence, and this has made locating her difficult.  

She is described as a 5-foot, Caucasian woman weighing approximately 90 pounds with long dark hair. She also has a tattoo on her wrist with her initials.  

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345. 

