Luckys Libations

Drink Recipe: French 75

Drink name – French 75

Ingredients 

  • 1 oz Contact Gin 
  • 1/2 oz Lemon juice 
  • 2 Dashes Simple syrup
  • 2 oz Champagne

Cheers, Lucky’s

