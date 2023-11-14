Luckys Libations Drink Recipe: French 75 FacebookTwitterReddItWhatsAppEmail Drink name – French 75 Ingredients 1 oz Contact Gin 1/2 oz Lemon juice 2 Dashes Simple syrup 2 oz Champagne Cheers, Lucky’s - Advertisment - - Advertisment - - Advertisement - More Luckys Libations Drink Recipe: The Old Pal My Coast Now Staff - Friday, Nov. 3rd, 2023 Luckys Libations Drink Recipe: Brain Pop My Coast Now Staff - Friday, Oct. 27th, 2023 Luckys Libations Drink Recipe: Check Your Candy My Coast Now Staff - Friday, Oct. 20th, 2023 Luckys Libations Drink Recipe: The Spicy Watermelon (sounds weird but tastes great) My Coast Now Staff - Friday, Oct. 13th, 2023