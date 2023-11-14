Port Alberni RCMP say they have charged a man with Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purposes in connection with a stabbing last month.

On October 31, police responded to an incident in the 5100-block of Argyle Street and found one person had been stabbed in an apartment, but the suspect had fled before RCMP arrived on the scene.

The victim was transported to hospital where they died from their injuries.

Police say they located 30-year-old Dylan Hamilton-George on the morning of Nov. 13 while conducting patrols of a high crime area in Port Alberni.

He will remain in custody until he appears in court on Nov. 15.