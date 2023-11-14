BC Ferries looks to turn the tide on their current operational issues with a new survey.

The Charting the course survey will focus on defining what is needed to keep customers, goods, and services in coastal communities connected moving forward.

They hope that the survey will help them build a more sustainable ferry system, with the ferry-line adding they are looking for your long-term priorities for the system.

The survey is part of an ongoing project called Charting the Course, which will see workshops, and an engagement summary report, with the goal of putting together a final vision by the summer next year.

The survey is open until November 28.

A link to the survey can be found on BC Ferries website.