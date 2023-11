You can sit down for some tea-time with a Mountie later this week.

According to Sunshine Coast RCMP, Tea with a Mountie is a monthly event where you can chat with members of the department.

Corporal Phil Atoui says they have really enjoyed meeting members of the community who come to these events.

The event will be taking place at the Gumboot Café on Roberts Creek Road, running from 10 to 11 am on Wednesday.